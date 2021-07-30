Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $137.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 67.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $235,111.88 and approximately $137.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

