Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $7.91 on Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00019687 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $88.61 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,197,103 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

