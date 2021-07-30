Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.59), with a volume of 121,016 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,037.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -945.45.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s payout ratio is -1,545.45%.

In other news, insider Wendy Pallot purchased 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.