Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 504,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

