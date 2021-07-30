Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $10.11 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $539.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

