Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,234. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

