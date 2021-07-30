Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%.
NASDAQ EXAS traded down $4.15 on Thursday, hitting $111.91. 3,264,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.
In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
