Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $4.15 on Thursday, hitting $111.91. 3,264,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.