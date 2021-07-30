Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.53.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.37. 2,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

