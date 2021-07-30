Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.