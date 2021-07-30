Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Extra Space Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.74. 524,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,621. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

