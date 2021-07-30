Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Extra Space Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.74. 524,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,621. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.74.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.57.
In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
