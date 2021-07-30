Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.130-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 1,782,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,317 shares of company stock worth $724,876. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

