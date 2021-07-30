F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.
Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $205.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.43. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.