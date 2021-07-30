F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $205.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.43. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

