Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.3% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $358.11. 640,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

