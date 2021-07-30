Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.02.

FB stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.96. The company had a trading volume of 231,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $377.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

