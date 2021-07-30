Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.02.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $358.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

