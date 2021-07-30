Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 66,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

