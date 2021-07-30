FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FBK opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

