Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

