Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRRVY. Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on shares of Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

