FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is ($0.98). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FibroGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.