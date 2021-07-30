FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FGEN. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

FibroGen stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

