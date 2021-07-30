Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of -393.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.