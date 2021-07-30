Financial Contrast: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A 17.01% 11.60% Agenus -226.54% N/A -91.47%

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surface Oncology and Agenus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 150.41%. Agenus has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.14%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Agenus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Agenus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.09 $59.34 million $1.57 3.87 Agenus $88.17 million 13.09 -$180.91 million ($1.05) -4.94

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Agenus on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813, as well as a clinical trial collaboration with Roche Holding AG to evaluate SRF388. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate to treat tumor; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for dose escalation study; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1223, a novel bispecific antibody to deplete regulatory T cells, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN-1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, an anti-TIGIT monospecific antibody. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; and MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4, as well as AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19-related pneumonia; and in preclinical stage to treat multiple myeloma/B cell malignancies and solid tumors. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

