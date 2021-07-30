First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The firm has a market cap of $235.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

