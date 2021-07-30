First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Up 69.7% in July

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the June 30th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCRD shares. TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,400 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 2.83% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.71. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

