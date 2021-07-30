First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,045,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,794,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

