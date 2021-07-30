First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.890-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.19.

FR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 554,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,940. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

