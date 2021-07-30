First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $679.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

