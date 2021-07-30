First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $691.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.