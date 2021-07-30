First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$37.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 40,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,662. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.