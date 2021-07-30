First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.19.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 450,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,778. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.21 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$18.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.45.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.