First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Down 54.1% in July

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
See Also: Street Name
