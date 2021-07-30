First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Down 54.1% in July

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 40.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.