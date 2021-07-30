First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 290.8% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

