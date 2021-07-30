First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPXE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,912,000.

Shares of FPXE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.