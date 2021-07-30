First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 686,780 shares.The stock last traded at $62.60 and had previously closed at $62.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

