FirstService (TSE:FSV) PT Raised to C$239.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC cut FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.00.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$235.00 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$147.94 and a 52-week high of C$239.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 78.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

