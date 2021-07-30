Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $114.41 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.