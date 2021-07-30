Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSBC. Stephens initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

