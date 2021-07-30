Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSBC. Stephens initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.
Shares of FSBC stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.
