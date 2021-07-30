Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Head-To-Head Review

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Five9 and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 31.97 -$42.13 million $0.05 4,107.80 Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 3.09 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.34

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -9.84% 0.23% 0.05% Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Five9 and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 13 5 0 2.21 Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $195.22, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Digerati Technologies has a consensus target price of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 63.82%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

