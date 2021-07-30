Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.
FBC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 1,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.