Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.

FBC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 1,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

