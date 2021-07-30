FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SKOR opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.35% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

