Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCICU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $34,565,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $16,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $8,363,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $6,565,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $5,405,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

