Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

NMMCU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

