Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 370.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 137,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

HYDB opened at $51.97 on Friday. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78.

