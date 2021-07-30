Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $225,000 in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

