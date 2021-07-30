Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $257,000 in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASEA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter worth $762,000.

ASEA stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51.

