Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lefteris Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,200,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,034,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.