Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 110,228,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,361,438. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

