FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.390 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. 576,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,716. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

