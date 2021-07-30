Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

